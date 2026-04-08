Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India becomes second nation after Russia to achieve nuclear criticality: Here's what it means

This marks the beginning sustained nuclear fission chain reaction and brings the reactor one decisive step away from full operation.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsNuclear energynuclear power plant

Follow us on :

Follow Us