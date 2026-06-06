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I.N.D.I.A. bloc faces new challenges as DMK set to rewrite Opposition playbook against BJP

With DMK’s distancing from the bloc owing to the Congress going with the TVK in Tamil Nadu, the protest programmes in the near future would be seen in a different context of a depleted Opposition.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 03:03 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 03:03 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsTMCOppositionDMKI.N.D.I.A

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