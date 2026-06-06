I.N.D.I.A. bloc faces new challenges as DMK set to rewrite Opposition playbook against BJP

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>’s decision not to attend Monday’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>’ presence but to coordinate with non-Congress parties on national issues and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a>’ struggles after their electoral debacles are all set to rewrite the Opposition playbook in the fight against the ruling BJP.</p><p>An urgency is felt within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to reinvigorate the Opposition mechanism beyond Parliamentary cooperation to design joint programmes on people’s issues but the latest developments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have posed challenges to the struggles on the streets, which has been absent after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p><p>The immediate challenge would be to ward off the government's attempt to use the disarray in the Opposition to push a Bill to amend the Constitution to bring in a new delimitation regime, which it had failed to pass in April owing to a combined Opposition standing together.</p><p>With DMK’s distancing from the bloc owing to the Congress going with the TVK in Tamil Nadu, the protest programmes in the near future would be seen in a different context of a depleted Opposition. The diminished clout and questions over Trinamool leadership would also add to a negative public perception and the challenge would be to overcome it.</p>.I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to meet on June 8 for the first time since DMK's exit.<p>I.N.D.I.A. managers, however, are hopeful that the DMK would not wreck the arrangement owing to its political compulsions in Tamil Nadu, as going soft on the BJP would be detrimental to its interest, and would be looking at how to engage with the M K Stalin-led party at national level even when it would be operating separately.</p><p>While the DMK refers to Congress’ relations with TVK as the sticking point, sparring partners in states have continued to be part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as one sees in West Bengal where the Congress, Left and Trinamool fight against each other. In Kerala, the Congress and the Left are also at loggerheads.</p><p>DMK, which had stood firmly behind the Congress when it faced trouble from allies, may either take the Trinamool route or the AAP way in dealing with the Congress at national level – Trinamool used to blow hot and cold on issues and tried to create ginger group within I.N.D.I.A. to put pressure on Congress while AAP avoided being seen with the grand old party.</p><p>However, the poll outcome has forced a drastic change in Trinamool, as it is seeking Congress’ unflinching support to come out of the crisis.</p><p>The Left parties too have its grouses with the Congress, as its top leader Rahul Gandhi expanded his January 2025 template of targeting his allies as BJP’s B-Team – when he attacked AAP and Arvind Kejriwal – to Kerala when he brought CPI(M) and Pinarayi Vijayan in the line of fire. Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee also faced the ire but Rahul was quick to support them after polls.</p>