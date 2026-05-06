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I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'falling apart' like pack of cards: BJP on Congress-DMK fallout in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state, sources said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVijayI.N.D.I.ATVK

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