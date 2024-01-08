I.N.D.I.A bloc hails SC ruling on Bilkis Bano case, slams 'patron of criminals' BJP

New Delhi: The Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc on Monday pounded on the ruling BJP over Supreme Court's judgement of cancelling the granting of remission to Bilkis Bano's rapists, saying the country now knows who are the 'patron of criminals' and the 'veil over anti-women policies' of the saffron party has been unravelled.

The parties said justice has now been delivered to Bilkis, who was raped and some of her family members murdered during the Gujarat riots, and that the verdict is a "tight slap" on the face of those who set the rapists free and garlanded them.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "the tendency to 'kill justice' for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today the Supreme Court's decision once again told the country who is the 'patron of criminals'. Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government."