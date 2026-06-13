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I.N.D.I.A. bloc has already won 2029 Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi

"We did not lose the 2024 elections, and we have already won the 2029 elections," the Congress leader stated stressing the need for unity in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsElectionsLok Sabha

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