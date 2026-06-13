I.N.D.I.A. bloc has already won 2029 Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi

<p>In a striking remark from the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/100-elections-are-being-stolen-rahul-gandhi-tells-india-bloc-leaders-not-to-fall-for-bjps-propaganda-4036973">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Saturday said that they have already won the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-led-nda-bags-19-rajya-sabha-seats-unopposed-4035882">parliamentary </a>polls. "We did not lose the 2024 elections, and we have already won the 2029 elections," the Congress leader stated stressing the need for unity in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.</p><p>"We will remain united, organise the people, and with the power of resistance, defeat the BJP and its takeover of India's institutions," he said while sharing his speech in Hindi.</p><p>Rahul even gave a clarion call to the opposition leaders and asked them to "stand together and resist" to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). </p>.Rahul Gandhi's approach does not strengthen INDIA alliance: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>The Congress leader also dismissed the notion that there is no coordination among the opposition parties.</p><p>"These are all ideas the BJP is putting out. This is not true. I am 100 per cent sure and I can vouch right now for the DMK. When it comes to defending the idea of India, every single person will be in this room," he said.</p>