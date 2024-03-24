I.N.D.I.A. bloc intact, will cross 272; PM Modi's anti-corruption pitch 'hollow': Jairam Ramesh

"The fact that Nitish Kumar is not part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc does not mean that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has collapsed," Ramesh said, asserting the opposition will certainly cross the halfway mark.

"Yes, I'm sure that it will add up to 272," he said.

When asked if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc bubble has 'burst', he said, "No, no. Where has it burst? The alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party is intact as is the tie-up with the NCP, Shiv Sena, the DMK and JMM," the Congress leader asserted.

"Our alliance with CPM and CPI is going to be finalised in West Bengal. We have an 11-party alliance in Assam and we have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party," he claimed.

"Mamata Banerjee has said that she is part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. She is not seat-sharing with us, but she is very much part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," he said.