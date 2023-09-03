I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders forged alliance to save their families: J P Nadda

Referring to the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday, Nadda said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward while the people (who) gathered in Mumbai are trying to take their families forward."

"Lalu Prasad Yadav ji (founder of Rashtriya Janata Dal) is worried about Tejashwi Yadav (deputy chief minister of Bihar), Akhilesh Yadav (president of Samajwadi Party) is worried about his family, Sonia Gandhi ji (former Congress president ) is worried about Rahul Gandhi," a BJP release quoted Nadda as saying.