I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders hold talks in Mumbai to decide agenda for main meeting on September 1

Top leaders of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance held talks in an informal setting here on Thursday evening to chart out a concrete roadmap and evolve a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) met informally and were understood to have deliberated on fixing the agenda of the formal meeting on Friday when key decisions about the alliance's future strategy would be taken.

"The meeting was good. You will know the details tomorrow," Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray told reporters. Thackeray hosted dinner for the I.N.D.I.A leaders after the meeting.

The run-up to the meeting saw the Adani issue take centre stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a press conference on the premises of Grand Hyatt hotel in suburban Santacruz where the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) leaders had gathered.