I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders miffed with Congress attacking them in Parliament

He said it was not proper to criticise each other on the floor of the House since it will send a wrong signal to people. Sources said Kareem argued that a perception would be formed that there is no unity in the bloc if they continue to attack each oher at the national level.

He was of the view that parties may have issues at the state-level which should be expressed at that level only. Sources said Kareem got support from CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam among others.

On Monday, Kareem had defended Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query allegations though his party in West Bengal is fighting against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Earlier, CPI(M)’s P Natarajan also submitted a dissent note in the Ethics Committee which recommended Mahua’s expulsion from Lok Sabha.

Incidentally, Kareem’s demand came on a day two Congress MPs accused the central government of not providing enough funds for the cash-starved Kerala, which is presently ruled by the CPI(M). On Monday, Congress Chief Whip Kodikkunnil Suresh had raised the similar issue but had criticised the state government, accusing it of inaction that is leading to farmer suicides.