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I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders stress need to 'safeguard democratic values' as opposition meet gets underway

Leaders arriving for the meeting indicated that discussions on contentious matters would take place during the deliberations.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsI.N.D.I.A

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