Convenor to be picked? I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually on Friday amid unease in JD(U)

New Delhi: Amid unease in the JD(U) over not accommodating Nitish Kumar in a “respectable” role officially in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, top leaders of the grouping are set to meet online on Saturday and are likely to discuss appointing a Convenor, among other things.
The leaders are scheduled to meet through video conferencing at 11:30 am, with a top Opposition leader saying that naming a Convenor is “on agenda”. The meeting is also expected to discuss the progress in seat sharing talks as well as holding joint rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the leaders of the bloc would be meeting in 10-15 days to decide on various things, including “who will get what post”.
He had said on January 6, “you are posing a question like in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’! When our meeting happens, it will be decided. It should be decided in 10-15 days. There is no such thing (as unease in the bloc). We all are working unitedly. You don’t have to be worried.”
There have been suggestions from some sections that Kharge should assume the role of Chairperson of the bloc while Nitish should be named the Convenor. However, Mamata is learnt to have reservations against promoting Nitish to a crucial post.
JD(U) and Nitish have never hid the ambition for naming the latter as the Prime Ministerial face of the bloc. However, in what is seen as a bid to scuttle it, Mamata had suggested that Kharge should be made either the Prime Ministerial face or Convenor of the grouping.