Convenor to be picked? I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet virtually on Friday amid unease in JD(U)

New Delhi: Amid unease in the JD(U) over not accommodating Nitish Kumar in a “respectable” role officially in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, top leaders of the grouping are set to meet online on Saturday and are likely to discuss appointing a Convenor, among other things.

The leaders are scheduled to meet through video conferencing at 11:30 am, with a top Opposition leader saying that naming a Convenor is “on agenda”. The meeting is also expected to discuss the progress in seat sharing talks as well as holding joint rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the leaders of the bloc would be meeting in 10-15 days to decide on various things, including “who will get what post”.