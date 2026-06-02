I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to meet on June 8 for the first time since DMK's exit

<p>New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A bloc parties are likely to meet on June 8 to discuss political developments post-Assembly elections in which regional parties like Trinamool Congress and DMK bit the dust while Congress managed to win Kerala.</p><p>The meeting comes as the Opposition plans to project a united front against the BJP-led union government, which plans to enlarge its area of influence at a time cracks have appeared in the I.N.D.I.A bloc following the DMK’s exit after Congress ditched it and sided with Vijay-led TVK.</p><p>While no official announcement has been made, some Opposition leaders said there has been informal consultations on the schedule for the meeting. A senior leader told <em>DH</em>, “it is in the air. There is no direct communication about the meeting.”</p>.Congress leaders huddle in Delhi to finalise probable list of ministers ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as CM.<p>Another leader said the Congress is yet to reach out to it while Trinamool Congress leaders have spoken to them. Top Congress leadership is held up in discussions regarding Cabinet formation in Karnataka where they have effected a leadership change.</p><p>It is to be seen whether TVK will make an entry in the meeting whenever it is convened. </p><p>Though floor leaders had regular meetings during Parliament Sessions, the last time top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc sat together was just before the special sitting of Parliament in April this year to strategise on how to defeat the BJP government on the delimitation bill. A similar meeting was held on June 1, 2024 after the polling for Lok Sabha polls.</p><p>While both were called for specific issues, the last summit-type meeting was in December 2023 in Delhi though an online meeting was held in January 2024.</p><p>Last month, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had demanded that a meeting of the Opposition bloc be called in the first week of June. Sources indicated that the Trinamool, which has faced a rout in West Bengal and is bearing the brunt of post-poll violence and desertions of leaders, wanted the Congress to take the lead on ‘vote-chori’.</p><p>With the Modi government set to renew its attempt to pass the Delimitation Bill, which requires an amendment to the Constitution, the Opposition would be scrambling to ensure that they repeat the April voting pattern in which the ruling BJP failed to manage two-third majority required for its passing.</p><p>However, with the DMK upset with the Congress and BJP’s attempts to wean away Trinamool MPs in Lok Sabha, the task is cut out for the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A bloc to ensure that the Opposition remain united. </p>