Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to meet on June 8 for the first time since DMK's exit

While no official announcement has been made, some Opposition leaders said there has been informal consultations on the schedule for the meeting.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 02:48 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us