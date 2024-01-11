I.N.D.I.A bloc's student outfits to hold protest rally against Modi govt tomorrow

New Delhi: Student organisations of 16 I.N.D.I.A parties will hold a joint protest rally against the Narendra Modi government in the national capital on Friday against the "destructive measures" in the education sector.
The protest is organised under the banner 'United Students of India', a grouping of I.N.D.I.A-linked student outfits. The group was formed in November last year to raise issues related to students and job scenarios in the country in a bid to corner the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Protesting with the slogan 'Save Education, Reject NEP. Save India, Reject BJP', the participating outfits are AISA, AISB, AISF, CRJD, CYSS, DMK Student Wing, DSF, Dravidian Students' Federation, NSU(I), Progressive Students' Forum, PSU, RLD Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, SFI and Tribal Students' Union.
Left student organisations' objections have kept Trinamool Congress’ Trinamool Chhatra Parishad out of the grouping so far.
The first seeds of such a grouping were sown on November 1 when the leaders of the students' organisations held a digital meeting and decided to come together to form a united students' front to strengthen the fight to protect the education and employment sector in India.
The group was formed as the organisations “share serious concern and suspect that Sangh Parivar forces may escalate their attacks on the education sector and democratic, secular and progressive values” of the country.
Last year, an initiative was held under the aegis of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan to bring NGOs and people’s movements under an umbrella to support the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Similarly, various farmers organisations and trade unions are conducting joint programmes in the run-up to 2024 polls to build momentum against the BJP.