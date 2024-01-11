I.N.D.I.A bloc's student outfits to hold protest rally against Modi govt tomorrow

New Delhi: Student organisations of 16 I.N.D.I.A parties will hold a joint protest rally against the Narendra Modi government in the national capital on Friday against the "destructive measures" in the education sector.

The protest is organised under the banner 'United Students of India', a grouping of I.N.D.I.A-linked student outfits. The group was formed in November last year to raise issues related to students and job scenarios in the country in a bid to corner the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Protesting with the slogan 'Save Education, Reject NEP. Save India, Reject BJP', the participating outfits are AISA, AISB, AISF, CRJD, CYSS, DMK Student Wing, DSF, Dravidian Students' Federation, NSU(I), Progressive Students' Forum, PSU, RLD Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, SFI and Tribal Students' Union.

Left student organisations' objections have kept Trinamool Congress’ Trinamool Chhatra Parishad out of the grouping so far.