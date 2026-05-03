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I.N.D.I.A bloc meet on cards, delimitation and women's quota key focus

The meeting, which is likely to be held in Delhi, will come only after the results of the Assembly elections are out on May 4 and is unlikely to be a post mortem on the outcome
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 02:48 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndian politcsdelimitationwomen reservation

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