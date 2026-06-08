I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting | Opposition leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

<p>Leaders of 25 opposition parties met in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> on Monday, deciding to send a letter to the chief justice of India on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the "vote loot" and "stealing' of elections".</p><p>Alongside the issues raised, they demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET and CBSE exams row.</p><p>Addressing a press conference after the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting concluded, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader Mallikarjun Kharge informed that the leaders also demanded the Union government to assemble an all-party meeting to discuss the "precarious current economic situation" in the country, besides unemployment, price rise, issues of farmers and oppressed sections of society.</p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting: Opposition leaders seek unity, deliberate to redraw strategy.<p>"A total of 25 parties participated in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting and all the leaders aired their views. We have expressed our agreement on five issues.</p><p>"It was agreed to send a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on SIR, vote loot and stealing of elections. The letter will be delivered to the CJI very soon," the Congress president told the media.</p>.<p>He further said the leaders of the opposition group decided to meet every two months, and the next meeting is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in August. He said the date would be fixed later.</p><p>He was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and other senior leaders of the grouping.</p><p>"It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared in the NEET and CBSE examinations," he said.</p><p>"The I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders decided to continue meeting for smooth coordination during the Monsoon session and as usual they would meet in the chamber of leader of opposition," he said.</p>