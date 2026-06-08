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I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting | Opposition leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge informed that the leaders also demanded the Union government to assemble an all-party meeting.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeI.N.D.I.A

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