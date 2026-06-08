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I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting: Opposition leaders seek unity, deliberate to redraw strategy

Several top leaders of the opposition alliance met here at the Constitution Club in the backdrop of differences emerging among some of its constituents.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

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