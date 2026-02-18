Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I.N.D.I.A. bloc must address leadership issue: Shiv Sena (UBT) targets Congress

Instead of waking up when elections are announced and talking about the Opposition alliance, it is necessary to hold discussions among its partners and take decisions consciously, it opined.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us