I.N.D.I.A bloc on verge of collapse, section of Congress repeatedly insulted Nitish Kumar: K C Tyagi

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi on Saturday made it all but clear that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The I.N.D.I.A bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he told reporters.

The goal and intentions with which Kumar, the JD(U) president, succeeded in bringing non-Congress parties with the Congress have come unstuck, Tyagi said, asserting that their leader was "misunderstood".