I.N.D.I.A bloc plans to submit impeachment notice against Dhankhar amid rising hostility

New Delhi: The Parliament was on Friday adjourned a day before schedule, amid escalating hostility between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with the latter mulling the initiation of a process to impeach Dhankhar.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which started on July 22, were adjourned sine die on Friday after passing the Budget, which attracted criticism from the Opposition, and after the introduction of a controversial bill to amend Waqf laws that was referred to a joint committee. The session was scheduled to conclude on August 12.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc sources said they had already collected the signatures of over 60 of 87 I.N.D.I.A. MPs, including a number of floor leaders, on a three-page motion against Dhankhar, a move that gathered pace after an acrimonious exchange between the Chairman and Opposition in Rajya Sabha over certain remarks made by a BJP MP against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge.

A call on when to move the motion has not been taken at present with top leaders claiming that they had “informally informed” Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president J P Nadda a couple of days ago that they “haven’t done it yet but are thinking about it” because of their objections on the way the proceedings are conducted.