I.N.D.I.A bloc PM candidate to be decided after elections: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said the I.N.D.I.A bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections, expressing confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues including over seat-sharing and defeat the BJP.

She also dismissed suggestions that the alliance has lost time in putting things in order, saying "it is better late than never". She expressed confidence that a three-way alliance is very much possible in West Bengal between her TMC, Congress and the Left.

"The BJP isn't strong, we're weak. We need to work together to overcome it," Banerjee told reporters here in reply to a question on the BJP's rising influence, especially in the Hindi belt.