I.N.D.I.A. bloc to demand NEET debate in Parliament today

The decisions were taken at a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc floor leaders chaired by Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi also attended his first such meeting of floor leaders as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said it was Rahul who first suggested that the Opposition should devote a full day to the NEET issue in Parliament while suggesting that they should wear black bands during discussions. A consensus then emerged over seeking a standalone debate on NEET.

While government sources indicated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to speak on the issue, Opposition leaders made it clear that one-way traffic would not be acceptable and they would want to speak in the Parliament. It would be unfair to lakhs of students and their families if we did not raise it on the first day itself, a senior Opposition leader told DH.

Sources also said the Opposition does not want a washout of the session, and that was why they decided to restrict their protest on misuse of CBI and ED to a protest outside the House near the location where Gandhi Statue was located.