I.N.D.I.A bloc to meet President Murmu on Thursday over Parliament security breach

New Delhi: Parties of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc will hold a meeting on Thursday morning to discuss their future course of action on the security breach in Parliament, and are considering meeting President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay announced that the opposition parties will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday morning to discuss the issue.

Sources said opposition leaders are considering seeking statements from the government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the security breach. They are also considering meeting President Murmu over the issue.