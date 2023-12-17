I.N.D.I.A bloc’s immediate task is to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: P Chidambaram

On caste census being the party’s top agenda for 2024 polls, Chidambaram said, "It is an important issue but may not be the determining factor. In my view, unemployment and inflation top the list. In every survey, these are the two issues that concern people the most."

Whether demonetisation, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will affect the BJP vote bank in the upcoming polls, he said, "Demonetisation is an old issue. Its scars have faded. But we will talk about demonetisation in the context of the hordes of black money seized repeatedly. In the last round of assembly elections, the ECI had seized Rs 1,760 crore of alleged unaccounted money.' 'The NRC and CAA will become important issues if the government activates them and tries to implement them," he added.