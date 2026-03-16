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I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s notice seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal cites 'voter list manipulation' in Karnataka’s Aland, Mahadevapura

It also speaks about Rahul Gandhi's dissent note on the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsIndiaIndia PoliticsChief Election CommissionerI.N.D.I.AGyanesh Kumar

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