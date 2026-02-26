Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India braces for unusually hot March; wheat, rapeseed crops at risk

The IMD is expected to release its forecast for ‌March temperatures later this week. It did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on the March temperature outlook.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsAgriculturewheatHeat

Follow us on :

Follow Us