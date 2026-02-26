India braces for unusually hot March; wheat, rapeseed crops at risk

<p>Mumbai: India is likely to record one of its warmest Marches on record, with above-average temperatures forecast in key wheat and rapeseed-growing states, potentially cutting yields, two weather bureau sources said on Thursday.</p><p>India, the world's second-largest wheat producer and biggest importer of edible oils, is counting on bumper 2026 crops to export surplus wheat and cut costly imports of palm, soy, and sunflower oils.</p><p>However, higher temperatures during the crucial grain-filling and maturity stages could cut yields, trimming overall production that was expected to reach a record high.</p><p>Higher temperatures in March are expected to boost electricity demand.</p><p>"Maximum and minimum temperatures in northern and north-western states are likely to be significantly above average in March," said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who did not wish to be identified ahead of the official announcement from the weather office.</p><p>The IMD is expected to release its forecast for March temperatures later this week. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the March temperature outlook.</p>.Rahul Gandhi alleges US pressure on PM over trade deal, says Indian farmers being 'sacrificed'.<p>Maximum temperatures in March are expected to stay up to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.</p><p>These states account for over 80% of India's total wheat and rapeseed production.</p><p>Winter crops, such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas, are planted from October to December and require cold weather conditions throughout their growth cycle for optimal yields.</p><p>India was forced to ban wheat exports in 2022 after a warm February and March shrivelled the wheat crop.</p><p>"Persistent above normal temperatures throughout the first half of March could add to heat stress," said Ashwini Bansod, vice president for commodities research at Phillip Capital India, a Mumbai-based brokerage.</p><p>Indian farmers have planted wheat and rapeseed on a record area this year.</p><p>Day temperatures are expected to start rising in the next few days and by the end of March maximum temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) in many states, said the second IMD official.</p>