<p>New Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil </a>on Saturday set a bilateral trade target of more than USD 20 billion in the next five years, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, focussing in the areas of critical minerals and security.</p>.<p>Modi said the relations between India and Brazil have long benefitted from President Lula's visionary outlook and inspiring leadership.</p>.India inks critical mineral pacts with France; similar deals with Brazil, Canada soon .<p>He also noted that Brazil is India's largest trade partner in Latin America.</p>.<p>"We are committed to taking the India-Brazil trade beyond USD 20 billion in the next five years," the prime minister said in his media statement after the talks.</p>.<p>He asserted that when India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger.</p>.<p>Modi also said both countries agree that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of the entire humanity.</p>