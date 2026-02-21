Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Brazil set bilateral trade target of over $20 billion in 5 years

Modi said the relations between India and Brazil have long benefitted from President Lula's visionary outlook and inspiring leadership.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsBrazilTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us