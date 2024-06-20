India builds a sea rescue centre in Sri Lanka, gets an edge against China

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to commission the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre that India built in the neighbouring Indian Ocean nation.

Jaishankar and Wickremesinghe discussed plans for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas from India to Sri Lanka. They also discussed ways to advance oil and gas exploration projects in Sri Lanka and the proposal for constructing a petroleum pipeline linking the two nations. They announced that the construction of the Sampur Solar Power Plant in Sri Lanka with financial support from India would commence next month.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka was built by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) headquartered in Bengaluru with a $ 6 million grant from the Government of India. It was formally launched when Jaishankar called on Wickremesinghe during his tour to Colombo – his first bilateral visit to a foreign nation after he commenced his second term as the external affairs minister of India. An Indian Navy ship – INS Kamorta – arrived at the Trincomalee Harbour on the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday, coinciding with the external affairs minister’s visit to the island nation.

New Delhi’s role in building the MRCC in Sri Lanka was yet another milestone in India’s power projection in its maritime neighbourhood, amid the increasing forays of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy in the Indian Ocean region.

Jaishankar wrote on X that he discussed with Wickremesinghe the way forward for the cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education, and tourism sectors.