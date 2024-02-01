India calls for complete cessation of violence in Myanmar

New Delhi: As Myanmar marked three years of a military coup that evicted Aung San Suu Kyi from power, India on Thursday called for complete cessation of violence in the country and its transition towards inclusive federal democracy.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.

"We are concerned over the deteriorating situation in Myanmar which has direct implications for us," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"As a neighbouring country and friend of Myanmar, India has long been advocating for complete cessation of violence and Myanmar's transition towards inclusive federal democracy," he said.