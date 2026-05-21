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India calls out Pakistan’s ‘long-tainted record of genocidal acts’ at UNSC

Over 94,000 people were assessed as displaced due to cross-border armed violence perpetrated against Afghan civilians, according to UNAMA.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 02:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 02:06 IST
India NewsPakistanUNSCUnited Nations

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