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India can become the new anchor of stability in a fracturing world: RSS chief

The RSS chief said that for years, the tribal community has preserved our culture and given us so much.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:11 IST
MumbaiIndiaRSSMohan Bhagwat

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