India can play a role in finding solution to Ukraine conflict: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: India and China can play a role in finding a solution to the dragging conflict in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Italian prime minister's comments at northern Italy's Cernobbio city came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict.

"China and India have a role to play in resolving the conflict," Meloni was quoted as saying in Italian media.

"What must not happen is to think that the conflict can be resolved by abandoning Ukraine to its fate," she said.