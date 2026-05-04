<p>New Delhi: India and Canada on Monday started second round of negotiations for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/trade-pact-with-eu-us-in-next-few-months-piyush-goyal-3982691">free trade agreement</a> aimed at boosting two-way commerce and investments, an official said.</p>.<p>The pact is officially known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and negotiations will cover trade in goods, services, and other mutually agreed policy areas.</p>.<p>"The five-day talks started on May 4 here," the official said. The first round was held in March.</p>.<p>This round is important as Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal </a>will visit Canada by end of this month to give an impetus to the negotiations.</p>.Explained: FTA with EU to help boost India's exports to 27-nation bloc.<p>The negotiations mark the resumption of talks, as the two countries had earlier engaged in a similar exercise, but Canada paused it in 2023. Now, they decided to resume talks from the beginning as a lot has changed on the global trade front during these two years.</p>.<p>The negotiations are important as the two sides have fixed a target to increase the bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. It stood at USD 8.66 billion in 2024-25 (USD 4.22 billion exports and USD 4.44 billion imports).</p>.<p>Canada represents a market of 41.65 million people (2025) and a GDP of USD 2.34 trillion at purchasing power parity.</p>.<p>Key exports from India to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals, among others. Key imports include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertiliser, paper and petroleum crude.</p>.<p>India's main services sector exports include telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.</p>.India-Canada trade eyes $50 billion by 2030 as Mark Carney revives CEPA talks.<p>Canada is also home to over 425,000 Indian students and a strong Indian community.</p>.<p>Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Brij Mohan Mishra, is the chief negotiator from the Indian side. Bruce Christie is Canada's chief negotiator.</p>