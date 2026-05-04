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India, Canada begin next round of FTA talks

Canada represents a market of 41.65 million people (2025) and a GDP of USD 2.34 trillion at purchasing power parity.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:54 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCanadaIndiaFree Trade AgreementsFTA

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