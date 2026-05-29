Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Canada launch trade and investment forum to strengthen economic partnership

The statement was issued after the conclusion of a three-day (May 25-27) official visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCanadainvestment

Follow us on :

Follow Us