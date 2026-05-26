India, Canada looking at concluding trade pact talks by end of 2026

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India and Canada aim to finalise a free trade agreement by the end of 2026, boosting bilateral trade and relations.
Key points
• Trade pact negotiations
India and Canada are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the goal of concluding talks by the end of 2026.
• Trade targets
The agreement aims to triple bilateral trade from $17 billion to $50 billion by 2030.
• Diplomatic reset
Recent high-level visits have reset strained relations, particularly after the 2023 killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
• Key sectors
Negotiations focus on energy, agri-food, technology, education, pharmaceuticals, and services like telecommunications.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 06:31 IST