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India, Canada looking at concluding trade pact talks by end of 2026

Goyal had earlier said that Prime Minister Carney's recent visit to India has helped pave ways for a complete reset of Canada-India relations.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:31 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India, Canada looking at concluding trade pact talks by end of 2026

In one line
India and Canada aim to finalise a free trade agreement by the end of 2026, boosting bilateral trade and relations.
Key points
Trade pact negotiations
India and Canada are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the goal of concluding talks by the end of 2026.
Trade targets
The agreement aims to triple bilateral trade from $17 billion to $50 billion by 2030.
Diplomatic reset
Recent high-level visits have reset strained relations, particularly after the 2023 killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Key sectors
Negotiations focus on energy, agri-food, technology, education, pharmaceuticals, and services like telecommunications.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCanadaTradeFTAMark Carney

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