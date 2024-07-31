India, Canada meet as arrests may point to another Sikh murder plot

Indian and Canadian intelligence officials have met multiple times to exchange information as more arrests come to light that may point to a previously unknown plot to kill a Sikh activist on North American soil.

Five men were arrested on firearms charges on November 3, 2023, near Brampton, Ontario, a day before the son of a prominent member of the Sikh independence movement was to be married in the Toronto-area city. Several other well-known advocates, including New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, were set to attend.

Those arrested included Amandeep Singh, who was later charged in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh leader killed in British Columbia in June 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of directing the assassination, sparking a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Intelligence chiefs from India and Canada have recently met to share evidence, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive matters. The new information has prompted more staff to depart India’s external spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, the people said.

The departures point to a cleanup of India’s security regime and follow the earlier exit of an officer that India described as a rogue agent involved in a foiled scheme in New York to murder Pannun. The US is separately urging India to prosecute officials responsible and to reform its security setup.