India-Canada ties back in deep freeze

The promise of new momentum in India-Canada ties, however, remained unfulfilled. Harper’s Conservative Party was voted out of power by the end of 2015 as Justin Trudeau led the Liberal Party to a decisive victory in the federal elections and took over as the new prime minister – following the footsteps of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who had held the top office in Ottawa from March 1980 to June 1984.

The senior Trudeau had in 1982 turned down New Delhi’s request to extradite Khalistani Babbar Khalsa International’s leader Talwinder Singh Parmer from Canada to India and thus ended up inadvertently allowing him to mastermind the 1985 bombing of the Air India aircraft. The junior too went down the same way and ignored New Delhi’s concerns over the continuing campaign against India by the Khalistani Sikh extremists across Canada.