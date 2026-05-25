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'India cannot afford fear mongering': FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at critics for peddling pessimism amid West Asia crisis

Stating that India's policy response has been calibrated to preserve domestic growth, FM said the cut in diesel and petrol excise duties will lead to a revenue impact of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:12 IST

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