India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with vigour

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 17:03 IST

A devotee takes an idol of Lord Ganesh to his home during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI photo

Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad.

Credit: Reuters photo

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Sambhal.

Credit: PTI photo

Devotees garland an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI photo

A priest prepares for the worship of Andhericha Raja Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI photo

Devotees click photographs of an idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI photo

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Credit: PTI photo

People buy idols of Lord Ganesh during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI photo

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to pandal on ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Hubballi.

Credit: PTI photo

Published 07 September 2024, 17:03 IST
