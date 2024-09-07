India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with vigour

A devotee takes an idol of Lord Ganesh to his home during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai.
Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Sambhal.
Devotees garland an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.
A priest prepares for the worship of Andhericha Raja Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Mumbai.
Devotees click photographs of an idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Chennai.
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
People buy idols of Lord Ganesh during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival celebrations, in Amritsar.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to pandal on ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Hubballi.
Published 07 September 2024, 17:03 IST