<p>Washington: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> bore the maximum brunt of tougher immigration policy unveiled by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> administration which issued 2.5 lakh fewer visas in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to a media report.</p><p>From January to August 2025, the State Department approved 11 per cent fewer permanent resident and temporary visas compared with the same period a year before, according to State Department data released in early March.</p><p>These visas are generally issued for students, workers, and family members of citizens and legal residents.</p>.China’s blueprint for the next leap.<p>The 11 per cent drop doesn't include tourist visas, which also fell during the same period, the <em>Washington Post</em> reported on Sunday.</p><p>According to the report, visas for Chinese and Indian nationals fell by about 84,000 compared with the same period in 2024, largely reflecting a drop-off in international students and workers from those countries.</p><p>Business and tourism visas declined by about 3.4 per cent in the first eight months of 2025 compared with that period a year earlier, a drop of nearly two lakh visas.</p><p>Between January and August 2024, the US had issued more than 3.44 lakh student visas, the number declined to a little over 2.38 lakh during the same period in 2025.</p>.China, US reach 'new points of consensus' in trade talks amid West Asia conflict.<p>The family preference visa, which includes adult children and siblings of US citizens fell by more than 27 per cent or by over 44,000.</p><p>The visas issued to sea and airline workers also reduced by 30,876, while those issued for culture exchange visitors declined by 29,594.</p><p>The visas issued to fiance/spouse declined from 37,229 in the first eight months of 2024 to 18,894 for the period under review in 2025.</p><p>White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement that "President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to put American citizens first and every policy decision he's made has reflected that priority."</p><p>In a statement to <em>The Washington Post</em>, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said: "A visa is a privilege, not a right. Unlike the Biden administration, President Trump is not willing to compromise the safety of American citizens to allow mass migration of unvetted foreign nationals into our country."</p>