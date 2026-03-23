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India, China bear brunt of Trump's tougher visa policies: Report

These visas are generally issued for students, workers, and family members of citizens and legal residents.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesChinaVisaDonald Trump

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