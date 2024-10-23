Home
India-China deal limited to Depsang, Demchok, patrolling moratorium to continue in Galwan, Pangong Tso

The agreement New Delhi and Beijing reached early on Monday will apply only to Depsang and Demchok – the two remaining points, where the four-and-a-half-year-long military stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army could not be resolved in the past two years, although mutual disengagement of frontline troops from other points along the LAC had been completed before October 2022.
Anirbhan Bhaumik
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 18:55 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 18:55 IST
