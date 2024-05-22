India, China have agreed to cooperate in paying in local currency for imports: Maldives

News portal Sun.mv on Wednesday quoted Saeed as speaking with state-run PSM Media: “Maldives imports between $600-700 million in commodities from both India and China, each year. Therefore, we import around $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in commodities annually, from both markets combined.”

“We are negotiating with both sides to make arrangements for us so that, for example, for imports from China, the shipping company can bring the invoice and the payment can be settled by converting Maldivian Rufiyaa to their local currency through the banks, instead of US dollar,” Saeed said, adding, it will save up to 50 per cent from the annual $1.5 million in imports from the two countries.