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India, China hold 'constructive' talks on LAC; agree border peace key to normalising ties

The two sides also agreed to work together to make 'substantive preparation' for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) which is to be held in China.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsChinaLine of Actual ControlLadakhMEA

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