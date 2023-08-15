India-China military talks: No breakthrough yet as both sides agree to resolve issues expeditiously

The two sides stated in a joint press-release issued both in New Delhi and Beijing that the commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector.

This is the first time New Delhi and Beijing jointly described the negotiations led by the military commanders as ‘positive’ after they started discussing the disengagement of troops from the face-off points at Depsang and Demchok after resolving the stand-off in other areas along the disputed boundary between the two neighbouring nations.

The 19th round of negotiations between the commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the LAC in eastern Ladakh on Monday. They focussed on reaching an agreement on the disengagement of the front-line troops from the face-off points along the LAC in Depsang and Demchok.

The two sides refrained from announcing any immediate breakthrough. They, however, jointly issued a press release on Tuesday, unlike the previous round of negotiations, which had taken place on April 23 and ended with both coming out with separate readouts from New Delhi and Beijing.

The military commanders of the two sides exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner “in line with the guidance provided by the leadership”, according to the joint press-release issued after the latest round of negotiations.

They agreed to resolve “the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels”.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,” New Delhi and Beijing stated in the joint press release.