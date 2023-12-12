India, China providing more climate finance to other developing countries than rich nations: Analysis

For instance, in a submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on its expectations from the global stocktake in September, New Zealand said, "Different countries have different capabilities to contribute, which have changed over time. Current and historical emissions, national wealth, and a range of other factors have changed, and are continuing to change. Bifurcation based on thirty-year-old lists does not reflect the contemporary reality of where emissions are coming from, or respective capabilities to contribute."