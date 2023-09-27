India-China relations in 'abnormal state' since Galwan Valley clash: Jaishankar

Jaishankar further pointed out that in 1993 and 1996, India made two agreements with China to stabilise the boundary, which is disputed. 'So there's a negotiation going on.' He said it was agreed that neither India nor China would actually amass troops at the Line of Actual Control and if either side brought more than a certain number of troops, it would inform the other side. 'So it was pretty explicit the way it was laid out,' the minister said about the two agreements.