India, China review disengagement process; discuss next steps in ties

<p>Rio de Janeiro: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> and his Chinese counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wang-yi">Wang Yi</a> reviewed progress in the disengagement of troops in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.</p>.<p>It was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after completion of the disengagement process in the two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the mountainous region.</p>.PM Modi interacts with Biden, other world leaders on G20 Summit sidelines.<p>After his talks with Wang, Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.</p>.<p>“On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China,” the external affairs minister posted on X late on Monday.</p>.<p>“We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation,” he said.</p>.<p>Brazil is hosting the G20 Summit on Monday and Tuesday.</p>.<p>Indian and Chinese militaries completed the disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang last month after the two sides reached an agreement to resolve the festering border row.</p>.<p>The two sides also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years. </p>