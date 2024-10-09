Home
India-China tension: Indian Army commanders to meet at Gangtok on Oct 10-11; first time in a forward area near LAC

The second part of the commanders' conference will be held in Delhi on Oct 28-29 where geopolitical issues will the focus point.
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:36 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 15:36 IST
