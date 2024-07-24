I.N.D.I.A. CMs, barring Mamata Banerjee, to boycott Niti Aayog meet over 'extremely discriminatory' budget

The I.N.D.I.A. MPs will also hold a protest in Parliament on Wednesday against ignoring Opposition ruled states in the budget while accusing the Modi government of benefitting NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was the first to announce the boycott in Chennai followed by Congress, which said Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) will not participate in the meeting.