India cold-shoulders latest move by Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan to revive SAARC

New Delhi: India has cold-shouldered the latest moves by Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to breathe new life into SAARC, which has remained stalled since 2016.

Kathmandu’s move to have a meeting of the foreign ministers of the SAARC nations on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York did not come to fruition, primarily due to the reluctance of New Delhi, which, according to the sources, made it clear that no attempt to revive the regional organisation would succeed as long as Pakistan would continue to export terror to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, hosted the meeting of the foreign ministers of member nations of BIMSTEC (Bay of The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) in New York on Saturday.

With SAARC in an impasse since 2016, New Delhi has been promoting the BIMSTEC as an alternative forum for regional cooperation. The BIMSTEC comprises seven nations, including five of the eight SAARC members, but not Pakistan, which India has been accusing of blocking regional connectivity projects.

Just a few weeks before the UN General Assembly, the chief advisor of the new interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, too called for the revival of the SAARC. He had even stated in an interview with a news agency that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would try to get the leaders of all the SAARC nations together in New York for a photo-op.