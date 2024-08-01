India commits USD 85 million to WHO's Global Traditional Medicine Centre

Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, Permanent Representative of India to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva, said: “India remains committed to supporting WHO in its work to strengthen traditional medicine systems globally for achieving universal health coverage and serving the entire humanity, especially through this Global Centre in Jamnagar, which would help focus these efforts to benefit all Member States.” India’s Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Rajesh Kotech too was present on the occasion.